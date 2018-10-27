PBL football at Vandalia

Here are some of the sights and highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game ...
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) celebrates after the Panthers score a first-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL's Gavin Coplea (13) runs down the right sideline for what would be a first-quarter touchdown during Saturday's IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL fans have the visiting bleachers decorated prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
Vandalia cheerleaders perform in front of some of the PBL cheerleaders as part of an unofficial cheer-off prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL cheerleaders perform prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
Members of the PBL football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
Members of the PBL football team enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22) looks for extra yardage after intercepting a pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22) looks for extra yardage after intercepting a pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) draws a defensive pass-interference penalty on Vandalia’s Blake Morrison (24) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) leaps up to make a catch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) leaps up to make a catch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) and Mason Ecker tackle Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (55) and Mason Ecker tackle Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room as Mason Ecker (12) throws a block during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) finds running room en route to a go-ahead touchdown reception during the first quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) and Andrew Swanson (52) celebrate after Humes scores on a touchdown reception during the first quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) kicks an extra-point attempt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Jake Rich (63) sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells (9) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson tackles Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Alex Rueck sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) intercepts a pass intended for Vandalia’s Garrett Austin (10) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) celebrates after intercepting a pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) runs down the left sideline after recording his second interception of the game during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) fights his way into the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) tackles Vandalia’s Thomas Ritchey (2) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) makes a catch for what would be a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12), Gunner Belt (7) and Jarred Gronsky (10) tackle Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL head coach Jeff Graham, right, talks with his defense during a timeout in Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells (9) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) celebrates after recording a sack during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) makes a catch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) celebrates after scoring a second-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) tackles Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells (9) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) tries to find running room on a punt return during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) reaches for the goal line during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (78) and Jake Rich (63) tackle Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (4) sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells (9) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Luke Cowan sacks Vandalia quarterback Matthew Wells (9) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Luke Cowan (65) celebrates after recording a sack during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) looks for running room after making a catch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s Tristan Hauersperger (22), Chase Elson (27) and Luke Cowan tackle Vandalia’s Trevor Smalls (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) and Dalton Busboom (55) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) gives team manager Braden Mutchmore a hug in the final moments of Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
PBL head coach Jeff Graham talks with his team after Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Vandalia.
