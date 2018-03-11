Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game in Gibson City ...
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Running back Jared Trantina follows a wall of lead blockers in GCMS’s victory over Chicago Hope in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS team captain Nathan Garard (7) leads the team onto the field carrying the American flag prior to Saturday’s game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman pressures Chicago Hope’s quarterback early in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard (7) runs into the end zone in the first quarter for the Falcon’s first score of the game during Saturday’s game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Chicago Hope’s quarterback gets swallowed up by GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33), Aiden Laughery (14) and Josh Bleich (53) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard dumps it off to Peyton Kean (24) early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) makes a stop in the second quarter to prevent Chicago Hope’s quarterback from reaching the end zone during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman sacks Chicago Hope’s quarterback for a loss in the second quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Darrin Bauer cheers on his teammates from the sideline after a GCMS touchdown during Saturday’s game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier (59) is among Falcon defenders in on a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the football during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS football fans cheer during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS football fans cheer during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina, left, puts his hands up in celebration as teammate Nathan Garard fights his away into the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) and Austin Spiller (33) pressure Chicago Hope Academy’s quarterback during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22), Bryce Barnes (18), Austin Spiller (33) and Keegan Kutemeier (59) surround a Chicago Hope Academy ballcarrier during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the football during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) chases a Chicago Hope Academy ballcarrier during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the football, with teammates Payton Kean (24) and Joe Allen (58) looking to throw blocks, during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) tries to tackle a Chicago Hope Academy ballcarrier during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) looks to throw the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) runs with the football during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Chicago Hope Academy.
