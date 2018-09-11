2018-19 PBL High School Winter Scrimmage

Here are some of the sights from Friday's winter sports tip-off at Paxton ...
Members of the PBL boys varsity basketball team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Ben Jarboe, Dalton Busboom, Jake Rich, Matthew Miller, Tanner Coe, Andrew Swanson and Kyle Poll. BACK ROW: From left, coach Zach Thorson, Mason Ecker, coach Tom Rubarts, Sam Penicook, Austin Gooden, Jordan Thilmony, Alex Rueck, Trey VanWinkle, Colton Coy, Gavin Coplea, head coach Adam Schonauer, Drake Schrodt and coach Quinton Hatfill.
Members of the PBL girls varsity basketball team poses for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Baylee Cosgrove, Kayla Adwell and Hannah Schwarz. SECOND ROW: From left, an unidentified team manager, Kirra Lantz, Katelyn Crabb, Madi Peden, Mallorie Ecker and an unidentified team manager. THIRD ROW: From left, Bailey Eyre, Lorena Arnett, Lillie Frichtl and Macie Rudin. BACK ROW: From left, coach Tyler Rubarts, Mackenzie Bruns, Clarisa Wieneke, Brooke Walder, MaKenna Ecker and head coach Nathan Lawler.
Members of the PBL varsity cheerleading squad pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Kassidy Marshall and Emma Stricklin. SECOND ROW: From left, Morgan Schroeder, Daiton Piatt and Devan Rhoades. BACK ROW: From left, Josie Warren, Kendra Snelling, Jordyn Scott and Emma Yates.
Members of the PBL junior varsity cheerleading squad pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Kylie Piatt and BrookAil Jennings. MIDDLE ROW: Allen May. BACK ROW: From left, Lyndi Allen, Gracie Bradshaw, Audrey Adkins and Allison Acosta.
Senior members of PBL winter sports teams pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, boys basketball players Ben Jarboe, Jake Rich, Mason Ecker and Tanner Coe. SECOND ROW: From left, boys basketball players Austin Gooden, Kyle Poll and Andrew Swanson and girls basketball players Katelyn Crabb, Clarisa Wieneke and Madi Peden. BACK ROW: From left, cheerleaders Emma Stricklin, Kassidy Marshall and Daiton Piatt.
Members of the PBL boys junior varsity basketball team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Drew Diesburg, Jarred Gronsky and Mason Bruns. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Hank Harms, Keagan Busboom, Thomas Reeder, Jarrad Debusky, Cory DeGarmo and Gavin Coplea. BACK ROW: From left, coach Tom Rubarts, Mason Medlock, Brett Giese, Brandon Knight and Keyan Kirkley.
Members of the PBL boys freshman team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Jacob Gronsky, Garrett Sanders, Landon Daniels, Kobe Sefrhans and Keagan Busboom. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Cameron Grohler, Cory DeGarmo, Vincent Parker, Tyler Smith and Landyn Pilkington. BACK ROW: From left, Beau Snider, Brandon Knight, Mason Medlock, Mason Bruns, Ashton Pope and coach Quinton Hatfill.
Members of the PBL girls junior varsity team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event. FRONT ROW: From left, Maisy Johnson, SkyLer Eaker, Mallorie Ecker, Mia Sifuentes and Sara Hewerdine. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Jacey Parrish, Lorena Arnett, Jordan Parrish, Kayla Adwell, Lillie Frichtl and Macie Rudin. BACK ROW: From left, coach Tyler Rubarts, Makynlie Hewerdine, Abbi Williamson, MaKenna Ecker and Kendal Normile.
PBL boys basketball player Ben Jarboe participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Mackenzie Bruns participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Kayla Adwell (34) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Dalton Busboom (32) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Hannah Schwarz participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Alex Rueck participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Baylee Cosgrove (23) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Kyle Poll participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Katelyn Crabb (11) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Trey VanWinkle participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Kirra Lantz (24) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Andrew Swanson participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player MaKenna Ecker (44) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Tanner Coe (1) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Mason Ecker participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL girls basketball player Clarisa Wieneke (30) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL boys basketball player Drake Schrodt (5) participates in the 3-point shooting contest during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Jacey Parrish, left, is guarded by Macie Rudin (2) during the freshman/sophomore girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s SkyLer Eaker (14) is guarded by Sara Hewerdine during the freshman/sophomore girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Lillie Frichtl, right, passes the ball during the freshman/sophomore girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s SkyLer Eaker (14) is guarded by Mia Sifuentes during the freshman/sophomore girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tyler Smith (12) dribbles the ball during the freshman/sophomore boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Keyan Kirkley (42) goes up for a layup attempt during the freshman/sophomore boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky dribbles during the freshman/sophomore boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mason Medlock (23) dribbles during the freshman/sophomore boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky goes up for a layup attempt during the freshman/sophomore boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
Members of the Rantoul/PBL wrestling team are introduced during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Macie Rudin (14) is guarded by Mackenzie Bruns (20) during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns dribbles during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker dribbles during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz dribbles while being guarded by Lillie Frichtl (53) during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb (11) puts up a shot attempt during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) dribbles during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns shoots during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Lorena Arnett (40) goes up for a shot attempt during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (23) dribbles during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Lillie Frichtl (53) is guarded by Hannah Schwarz (22) during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker (12) is guarded by Kirra Lantz (24) during the varsity girls basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
The PBL cheerleading squad performs a routine during Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) dribbles while Colton Coy (21) sets a screen during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Kyle Poll, right, shoots during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, left, dribbles while being guarded by Trey VanWinkle during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) dribbles during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (44) goes up for a shot attempt during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Jake Rich (45) shoots during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots while Dalton Busboom (32) contests the shot during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Alex Rueck (44) dribbles while being guarded by Andrew Swanson (33) during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (33) receives a pass from Kyle Poll (23) during the varsity boys basketball scrimmage held at Friday’s PBL High School Winter Scrimmage event.
