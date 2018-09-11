Here are some sights from Friday's observance at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School ...
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of Gibson City American Legion Post 568 performs the presentation of colors to start Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Veterans enter the GCMS High School gymnasium at the start of Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Natalie Aberle, Lane Beyers, Jack Goembel and Bailey Grider say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The GCMS High School Concert Choir sings the National Anthem during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hannah Hathaway presents a speech on the origin of Veterans Day during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ethan Freehill reads a poem titled, “Soldier Poem,” during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryan Tompkins, right, introduces the keynote speaker, Nick Meunier -- a West Point Cadet who graduated from GCMS in 2016 -- during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Nick Meunier, a West Point Cadet who graduated from GCMS in 2016, presents the keynote speech through a webcam during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Orion Hillard-Borden presents the United States Air Force during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the United States Air Force stand to be recognized during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The GCMS High School Chorus sings, “The U.S. Air Force,” during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the United States Army stand to be recognized during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS High School Band performs the song, “The Caissons,” during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rylie Cline presents the United States Marines during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the United States Marines stand to be recognized during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Katie Steidinger presents the United States Navy during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the United States Navy stand to be recognized during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Korah Polumbo presents the United States Coast Guard during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS Elementary School students sing, “American Tears,” during Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Marcus Baillie shares a closing statement at the end of Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
The GCMS High School Band performs, “God Bless America,” at the end of Friday’s GCMS Veterans Day Program.
2018 GCMS Veterans Day Program
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
