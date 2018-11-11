Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game in Sterling ...
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS'S Ryland Holt gets some airtime as he brings in a pass early in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (2) puts a big hit on a Sterling Newman Central Catholic ballcarrier and knocks the ball loose. Jared Trantina (22) picks it up and takes it 83 yards to put the Falcons up 10-0 early in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (18) earns a first down after running over a defender in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (2) and Bryce Barnes (18) celebrate after Short pulls in an interception late in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Aidan Laughery dives into the end zone on a 52-yard touchdown catch with one minute remaining the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Layne Harden (10) and Lane Short (2) team up for a big hit on Newman’s running back to end the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Newman receiver Connor McBride pulls in a big touchdown catch for the Comets' only offensive score of the game to shorten the Falcons' lead 20-12 with 6:05 in the fourth quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Austin Spiller kills Newman’s momentum with a 40-yard pick-six to put the Falcons up 26-12 before the extra-point attempt with 1:10 left in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Newman’s backup quarterback misses on a quick toss in their last drive before GCMS's Jared Trantina (22) lays down a big hit and allows Layne Harden (10) to jump on the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Newman's backup quarterback and GCMS’s Jordan Lee exchange words as Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game comes to an end.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryland Holt (21) hauls in a pass attempt during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Lane Short (2), Bryce Barnes (18) and Hayden Workman (71) are among defenders in on a tackle during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Lance Livingston (20) and Keegan Kutemeier (59) are among defenders in on a tackle during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (18) runs down the left side during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS defenders swarm on a Sterling Newman Central Catholic ballcarrier during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Nathan Garard (7) awaits the snap during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (18) and Hayden Workman (71) stand on the sidelines during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Hayden Workman (71) and Jared Trantina (22) record a tackle during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Nathan Garard (7) passes during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Keegan Kutemeier (59), Hayden Workman (71) and Jared Trantina (22) pursue a Sterling Newman Central Catholic ballcarrier during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS defensive coordinator Chad Augspurger talks with his defense during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
-
GCMS football at Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes lifts teammate Aidan Laughery after his 52-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game against Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.