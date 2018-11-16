GCMS girls basketball at Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic (2018)

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's third-place game against Unity at Gibson City ...
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) passes the ball during Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) accepts her all-tournament medal after Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) accepts her all-tournament medal after Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) shoots from long range during Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) grabs a rebound during Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
GCMS’s Ryleigh Brown shoots during Friday’s Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic third-place game against Unity.
