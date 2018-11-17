GCMS football at Eastland-Pearl City

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game in Lanark ...
GCMS's Darrin Brown celebrates on the sideline after a third-quarter touchdown is scored during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) has his hands up in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) and Lane Short (2) celebrate after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) hauls in what would be the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) hauls in what would be the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen is all smiles as he hugs fans in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen is all smiles as he hugs fans in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Colby Taylor (12) and Darin Bauer hug in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS players celebrate after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
Bryce Barnes (18) and Hayden Workman (71) have their hands up in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) and Austin Spiller (33) leap for joy in celebration after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) and Bryce Barnes (18) exchange in congratulations after Barnes makes a game-sealing defensive play during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
Members of the GCMS football team sing the school song to the fans after winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) receives a hug after the Falcons won Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) rumbles into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown, with teammate Joe Allen (58) throwing a block, during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football fans tailgate in the parking lot prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
Some members of the GCMS band, along with the school’s mascot, perform prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS captains Bryce Barnes (18), Jared Trantina (22), Nathan Garard (7) and Hayden Workman (71), along with head coach Mike Allen, second from right, walk toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football players enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football players enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football players enter the field for Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) looks for running room during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Keegan Kutemeier (59) and Hayden Workman record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) and Austin Spiller (33) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) looks for running room during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) hauls in a pass for what would have been a first-quarter touchdown during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City, but the score was negated by a Falcons holding penalty.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) and Keegan Kutemeier record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Joe Allen (58) tries to tackle Eastland-Pearl City’s Jayden Kempel (5) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7), Lane Short (2) and Bryce Barnes (18) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71), Austin Spiller (33) and Jared Trantina (22) tackle Eastland-Pearl City’s Braeden Heeren (43) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS assistant coach Chad Augspurger, right, high-fives Layne Harden after a defensive stop during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates after recording a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) and Jordan Lee (77) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad use heaters that are on the sidelines during halftime of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal football game against Eastland-Pearl City.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad re-enter the field for the second half of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal football game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football fans try to stay warm during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) returns the second-half kickoff into Eastland-Pearl City territory during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen objects to matters on the field from the sideline during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) rumbles toward a first down on a rushing attempt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) looks for running room during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) looks for extra yardage after making a catch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) looks for extra yardage on an interception return during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) and Nathan Garard (7) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) fights for extra yardage on a rushing attempt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
Eastland-Pearl City’s Jarod Kempel (41) is tackled by GCMS’s Hayden Workman during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Layne Harden records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Joe Allen (58) records a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
Members of the GCMS offense hear from head coach Mike Allen prior to a third-down play during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) and Ryland Holt (21) celebrate after Holt catches a touchdown pass during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) chases Eastland-Pearl City quarterback Braden Smargiassi (2) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates after a defensive stop during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) chases down an Eastland-Pearl City ballcarrier during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) tackles Eastland-Pearl City’s Jarod Kempel (41) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
Hayden Workman (71), Nathan Garard (7) and Ryland Holt (21) are among GCMS players celebrating after winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) applies pressure to Eastland-Pearl City’s passer during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) blocks a punt during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) and Hayden Workman (71) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) has the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Daniel Jones (28) looks for running room during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates after a defensive stop during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Aidan Laughery (14) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) and Keegan Kutemeier (59) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) and Keegan Kutemeier (59) record a tackle during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) runs with the ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game over Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) celebrates after bringing down Eastland-Pearl City’s Jayden Kempel for a loss in the first quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS kicker Ben Freehill kicks a field goal attempt in the that gets deflected off a defender before flying wide to the right, keeping Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City scoreless.
GCMS running back Jared Trantina runs for a handful of yards behind Jordan Lee (77) and Joe Allen (58) during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard gets up-ended on a keeper late in the third quarter of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS wide receiver Ryland Holt pulls in a fourth-quarter touchdown catch to put the Falcons up 14-7 late in Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) Lane Short lands a big hit to prevent a first down late in the game on Eastland-Pearl City’s last drive of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS defensive back Aidan Laughery knocks down a long pass to force Eastland-Pearl City to face a fourth down on its last drive of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) cheers as he helps send the Falcons back to the Class 2A IHSA state finals. Barnes forced a fumble from Eastland-Pearl City’s quarterback on a fourth-and-2 late in the fourth quarter to turn the ball over to the Falcons.
GCMS football players sing the school song after winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
GCMS football players huddle up after winning Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A state semifinal game against Eastland-Pearl City.
