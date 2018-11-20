Here are some of the sights and highlights from the regional title game between GCMS and PBL played Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Paxton ...
2018 IESA Class 3A girls basketball regional championships
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team hold up their IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship trophy after defeating PBL in the title game on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Members of the GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team pose for a photo with their IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship trophy after defeating PBL in the title game on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Members of the GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team pose for a photo with their IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship trophy after defeating PBL in the title game on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
PBL’s Bailey Luebchow, left, passes the ball as GCMS’s Cally Kroon (40) defends her during the IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship game played Tuesday, Nov. 20.
PBL’s Bailey Bruns (25) dribbles the ball while being defended by GCMS’s Cally Kroon (40) during the IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship game played Tuesday, Nov. 20.
PBL’s Jordyn Goss (2) passes the ball as GCMS’s Cally Kroon (40) defends her during the IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship game played Tuesday, Nov. 20.
GCMS’s Allison Spiller (33) is defended by PBL’s Brooke Kleinert (31) during the IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship game played Tuesday, Nov. 20.
GCMS’s Mindy Brown dribbles the ball up the court during the IESA Class 3A PBL Regional championship game played Tuesday, Nov. 20.
