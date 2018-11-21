Here are some highlights from the GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball team's game Tuesday against Fisher, which the Falcons won ...
-
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball at Fisher
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Seth Barnes (34) brings it down the court as the eighth-grade Falcons roll over the Bunnies Tuesday night.
-
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball at Fisher
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Kellan Fanson (35) attempts an open 3-pointer in the first half as the eighth-grade Falcons roll over the Bunnies Tuesday night.
-
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball at Fisher
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS center Ty Harden (24) denies a Fisher Bunny jump shot at the other end of the court as the eighth-grade Falcons roll over the Bunnies Tuesday night.
-
GCMS 8th-grade boys basketball at Fisher
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Nick Giroux (10) puts it up and scores two in the first half as the eighth-grade Falcons roll over the Bunnies Tuesday night.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.