Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Fisher (Thanksgiving Tournament 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch (5) goes up for a shot in the lane during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (4) shoots a jumper during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard (2) is fouled as he goes up for a shot in the lane during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Chris Hood (15) and Tristin Roesch (13) sits on the bench alongside soon-to-be-teammates who are still playing football during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament basketball game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Alex Minion (25) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament basketball game against Fisher.
