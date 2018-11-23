GCMS football championship parade (2018)

Here are some sights from Friday's parade on Sangamon Avenue in Gibson City following the Falcons' state-championship victory in IHSA Class 2A ...
With the IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy in hand, GCMS senior Ryland Holt receives congratulations from fans during Friday’s championship parade on Sangamon Avenue in Gibson City.
GCMS football fans await the arrival of the team as it heads down Sangamon Avenue via a police and firetruck escort on Friday.
GCMS football fans await the arrival of the team as it heads down Sangamon Avenue via a police and firetruck escort on Friday.
GCMS football fans await the arrival of the team as it heads down Sangamon Avenue via a police and firetruck escort on Friday.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS senior Garrett Wright receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS senior Austin Spiller receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS senior Nathan Garard receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS senior Josh Bleich receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS senior Hayden Workman receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS assistant coaches Chad Augspurger, left, and Rob Schmitt receive congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS assistant coaches receive congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, right, receives congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS assistant coach Kip Rutledge receives congratulations from fans as they parade along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard, right, congratulates head football coach Mike Allen as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen receives congratulations from fans as the football team parades along Sangamon Avenue on Friday after winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship.
GCMS football players head back to the high school via school buses to conclude Friday’s parade.
GCMS football players head back to the high school via school buses to conclude Friday’s parade.
GCMS cheerleaders head back to the high school via school buses to conclude Friday’s parade.
