2018 GCMS football championship rally

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's GCMS football championship rally held at the GCMS High School gym ...
While GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard speaks to the crowd at Saturday's GCMS football championship rally, senior football captains stand behind the 2017 and 2018 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophies, each won by the Falcons: Jared Trantina, Nathan Garard, Josh Bleich and Hayden Workman.
Ryland Holt, middle, poses for a photo with the 2017 and 2018 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophies while fans take the photo during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS football fans take pictures of players with the 2018 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy at Satruday's GCMS football championship rally.
The crowd gives the football team a standing ovation at the start of Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS's Jared Trantina, left, and Josh Bleich, second from right, hold the 2018 and 2017 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophies, respectively, during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard speaks at what he dubbed as the "second-annual" GCMS football championship celebration ceremony held Saturday at the GCMS High School gym.
GCMS head football coach Mike Allen speaks to the crowd during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
The GCMS cheerleading squad members introduce themselves during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS football player Lane Short, fourth from right, introduces himself during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS football player Ben Freehill, fourth from right, introduces himself during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS's Josh Bleich, left, and Hayden Workman bring the 2017 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy to center stage during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS's Jared Trantina brings the 2018 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophy to center stage during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS head football coach Mike Allen, right, shakes the hand of GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell as they stand behind the 2017 and 2018 IHSA Class 2A state championship trophies during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell, right, shakes Hayden Workman's hand during Saturday's GCMS football championship rally.
