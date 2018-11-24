Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game in Gibson City ...
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt throws one down in the second half of Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Garard pulls up and drains two in the second half of Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Bryce Barnes hits a 3-pointer in the 1st half vs LeRoy.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Connor Birky hits a Three as time expires in the first half.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Caleb Bleich drive around the edge vs LeRoy.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) draws a foul during Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich goes up for layup attempt during Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (23) passes the ball during Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament fifth-place game against LeRoy.
