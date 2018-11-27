Here are some highlights from Tuesday's game in Hoopeston ...
PBL boys basketball at Hoopeston Area (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles the ball up the court during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Mason Bruns (4) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Austin Gooden goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, left, dribbles the ball during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Colton Coy, right, shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Colton Coy, left, pulls down a rebound during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Sam Penicook (13) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Austin Gooden, right, fakes out a defender during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Sam Penicook, right, dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Hoopeston Area.
