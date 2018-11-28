Here are some highlights from Tuesday's game at Gibson City ...
PBL eighth-grade boys basketball at GCMS
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
PBL's Jeremiah Ager (24) knocks down a 3-pointer early in Tuesday's game against GCMS.
PBL's Ethan Donaldson (21) tries to drive into the lane as GCMS's Nick Giroux defends during Tuesday's game.
GCMS’s Ty Harden (24) gets up to defend a floater by PBL's Mason Uden during Tuesday's game.
GCMS Chase Minion (33) tries to take away an option to PBL’s Kendall Swanson (50) during Tuesday's game.
PBL's Ty Graham (12) puts it up between two GCMS defenders Austin Cory (41) and Chase Minion (33) during Tuesday's game.
PBL's Cole Purvis (2) surprises GCMS Seth Barnes (34) with a block off a fast break late in Tuesday's game.
