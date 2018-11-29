Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Dwight (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (23) dribbles during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, dribbles during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Brooke Walder puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz, left, looks to pass the ball during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb (11) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb dribbles during Thursday’s game against Dwight.
