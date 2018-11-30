Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Flanagan-Cornell (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up on an alley-oop attempt for what would be a three-point play, as he was fouled by Flanagan-Cornell’s Braden Wallace (24), during the third quarter of Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal dribbles the ball during Friday’s junior varsity game against Flanagan-Cornell.
Led by the cheerleaders, the GCMS boys basketball team enters the court for Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill dribbles the ball toward the rim during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
Members of the GCMS Red Army, along with Fergie, the school mascot, cheer on the boys basketball team during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill, left, attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) attempts a 3-pointer during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, left, gains possession of the ball during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) is fouled by Flanagan-Cornell’s Braden Wallace (24) as he goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) commits a charging foul as he goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up for a slam dunk during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (23) drives toward the hoop during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) is among starters being congratulated as they head toward the bench for the final minutes of Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
GCMS’s Chris Hood dribbles during Friday’s game against Flanagan-Cornell.
