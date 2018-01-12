The sixth-seeded GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball lost in the first round against third-seeded Iroquois West by a score of 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament. Here are some highlights from Saturday's game in Clifton ...
GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball vs. Iroquois West
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Seth Kollross (23) scores and draws a foul on a fast break during Saturday's eighth-grade Twin County Conference Tournament first-round game against Iroquois West, which the Falcons lost 38-24.
