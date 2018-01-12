Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball vs. Iroquois West

Sat, 12/01/2018 - 4:00pm | arosten

The sixth-seeded GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball  lost in the first round against third-seeded Iroquois West by a score of 38-24 on Saturday in the first round of the Twin County Conference Tournament. Here are some highlights from Saturday's game in Clifton ...

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.