Both the junior varsity and varsity GCMS teams were victorious over Tri-Valley tonight. The JV won 42-41 in a back-and-forth battle. The varsity team dominated all four quarters with a final of 58-42. Here are some highlights from Tuesday's game in Downs ...
GCMS boys basketball at Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Ben Freehill (4) drives around a defender late in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Tri-Valley.
GCMS's Braden Roesch (5) strips the ball from a Tri-Valley player early in the second half of Tuesday's junior varsity game.
GCMS's Alex Minion (25) scores over a defender and ties the game at 34-34 with 4:25 left in Tuesday's junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
GCMS's Ethan Garard (2) gets a timely three-point play to tie the game 41-41 with just 58 seconds remaining as the Falcons go on to defeat the Tri-Valley Vikings 42-41 in Tuesday's junior varsity game.
GCMS's Connor Birky (11) knocks down a 3-pointer early in the second half of Tuesday's varsity game against Tri-Valley.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) goes way up for an alley-oop off a pass from Connor Birky during Tuesday's varsity game against Tri-Valley.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) gets fouled as he drives to the hoop during Tuesday's varsity game against Tri-Valley.
GCMS's Caleb Bleich (2) hits a trey late in the third quarter of Tuesday's varsity game against Tri-Valley.
