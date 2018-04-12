Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Lorena Arnett, right, dribbles during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brooke Walder puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL Blue Crew student section let themselves be heard during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (23) dribbles the ball up to the frontcourt during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb, left, dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz (22) looks to pass the ball during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Katelyn Crabb (11) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Madi Peden dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL eighth-grade girls basketball team are recognized during halftime of Tuesday’s high school varsity girls basketball game against Tri-Valley.
-
PBL girls basketball vs. Tri-Valley (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kirra Lantz (24) looks to pass the ball during Tuesday’s game against Tri-Valley.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.