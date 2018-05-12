Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game against Peotone at Iroquois West Middle School in Onarga ...
PBL eighth-grade girls basketball at IESA Class 3A sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Losa Suaava (45) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
PBL’s Trixie Johnson, left, dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
PBL’s Emily Robidoux (50) dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
PBL’s Bailey Bruns (25) is fouled as she puts up a shot attempt during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
PBL’s Morgan Uden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
Fans cheer on the PBL girls basketball team during Wednesday’s IESA Class 3A eighth-grade girls basketball sectional game against Peotone.
