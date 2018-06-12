Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's dual meet in Rantoul ...
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL's Peter McCusker, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match during Thursday's dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Oswaldo Gonzalez, above, wrestles in an exhibition match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Alberto Cruz, above, wrestles in an exhibition match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Alberto Cruz, left, is recognized as the winner of an exhibition match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Rashon Allen, right, wrestles in the 132-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Keddrick Terhune, above, wrestles in the 138-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Keddrick Terhune, above, wrestles in the 138-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Peter McCusker, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Peter McCusker, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Peter McCusker, above, wrestles in the 145-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Peter McCusker, left, is recognized as the winner of the 145-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Robert Buford, left, is recognized as the winner by injury default in the 152-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Nolan Roseman, above, wrestles in the 160-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Nolan Roseman, above, wrestles in the 160-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Nolan Roseman, above, wrestles in the 160-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Nolan Roseman is recognized as the winner of the 160-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Colby Cornwell, below, wrestles in the 220-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Seth Forbes, left, wrestles in the 285-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Dominique Kisantear, left, is recognized as the winner by forfeit in the 106-pound match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Jake Lykins, above, wrestles in an exhibition match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
-
Dual-meet wrestling: Rantoul/PBL vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rantoul/PBL’s Jake Lykins, left, is recognized as the winner of an exhibition match during Thursday’s dual meet against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.