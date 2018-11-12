Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Gibson City ...
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) gets fouled by PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS Ben Freehill (4) knocks down a 3-pointer early in Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The GCMS bench gets fired up during a game against PBL on Tuesday.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) scores on a fastbreak during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The GCMS “Red Army” student cheering section cheers on the varsity boys basketball team on its self-proposed “Beach Night” during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, right, drives around a defender during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) dribbles into traffic and looks for an open man during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) drives past GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) and Ben Freehill during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) dribbles with GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) guarding him during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes puts up what would be a two-point basket during Tuesdays’ game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a fastbreak layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt, right, attempts a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jake Rich draws a foul on GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) defends against PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky, right, shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden dribbles with GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) guarding him during Tuesday’s game.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against PBL.
PBL at GCMS boys basketball (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, left, puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
