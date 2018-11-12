Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Gibson City ...
PBL-GCMS JV boys basketball (2018)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Noah Nugent (4) kicks the ball out to the perimeter in the first half of Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ethan Garard (2) knocks down one of his free-throws early in Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyan Kirkley (42) goes up for two points in the second half of Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) drives into the paint in the second half of Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Alex Minion (25) goes up and blocks a shot from PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (1) late in Tuesday’s junior varsity game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky, left, dribbles during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Braden Roesch (5) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brett Giese (22) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against GCMS.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Zander Wier (11) puts up a layup attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against PBL.
