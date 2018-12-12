Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's triangular meet in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Payton Kean, above, wrestles in Tuesday’s dual meet against St. Joseph-Ogden.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher’s Cale Horsch, above, wrestles in Tuesday’s dual meet against St. Joseph-Ogden.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Cole Maxey wrestles during Tuesday's dual meet against St. Joseph-Ogden.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Kaden Gream wrestles during Tuesday's dual meet against St. Joseph-Ogden.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Cale Horsch wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Hayden Workman wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Ethan Kasper wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Tim Booth wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Cole Maxey wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
-
GCMS/Fisher wrestling vs. Oakwood/Salt Fork, St. Joseph-Ogden
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS/Fisher's Payton Kean wrestles during Tuesday's triangular meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.