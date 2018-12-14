Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball vs. Tri-Valley

Fri, 12/14/2018 - 12:53am | arosten

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 51-45 to Tri-Valley on Thursday. The Falcons led the entire game until midway through the fourth quarter and couldn’t regain the lead before time expired. Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game ...

