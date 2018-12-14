The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 51-45 to Tri-Valley on Thursday. The Falcons led the entire game until midway through the fourth quarter and couldn’t regain the lead before time expired. Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game ...
GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball vs. Tri-Valley
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Kellan Fanson (35) intercepts a pass and brings it down the court on a fast break during Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Valley, which the Falcons lost 51-45.
GCMS's Seth Barnes (34) gets swarmed by Tri-Valley defenders as he drives towards the basket during Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game, which the Falcons lost 51-45.
GCMS's Zach Barnes (15) gets fouled as he attempts a layup late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Valley, which the Falcons lost 51-45.
GCMS's Seth Kollross (23) and Nick Giroux (10) rush to the ball to cause a foul with only seconds left on the clock during Thursday's eighth-grade boys basketball game against Tri-Valley, which the Falcons lost 51-45.
