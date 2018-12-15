GCMS boys basketball at Blue Ridge (2018)

Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Farmer City, which the Falcons won 53-22 ...
Ryland Holt (3) produces an early dunk to extend GCMS’s lead to 15-2 late in the first quarter of Friday’s game against Blue Ridge, which the Falcons won 53-22.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) out-jumps the Blue Ridge center to give the Falcons the first possession of Friday’s game.
Connor Birky (11) knocks down a 3-pointer to give the Falcons an early 6-0 lead in Friday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a two-handed slam before receiving a hard foul from behind during Friday’s game against Blue Ridge. Barnes made his second free throw.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard eyeing the Blue Ridge Point Guard as the Falcon defense holds the Knights to four points in the first quarter.
GCMS’s Jordan Blake (25) produces a hard-fought put-back in the second quarter as the Falcons go up 25-7 in the second quarter of Friday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) brings the ball down the court before the second quarter comes to an end, with GCMS leading 27-13 at the half.
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) shoots a quick jump shot in the third quarter of Friday’s game against Blue Ridge.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) gets some airtime late in the third quarter as the Falcons fly over the Knights 53-22 on Friday.
