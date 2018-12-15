Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS girls basketball vs. Fisher (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) puts up a shot attempt during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch, left, and Fisher head coach Ken Ingold are dressed up in Christmas-themed sweaters prior to Saturday’s high school girls basketball game.
GCMS’s Ashley Hyatt (34) dribbles during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Kennedy Fanson (22) draws a foul as she shoots during Saturday’s junior varsity game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, right, and Fisher’s Ashlyn Carpenter (23) fight for a rebound during Saturday’s game.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt, left, looks to pass the ball during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton dribbles during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford shoots during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Rylee Tompkins shoots during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway, right, attempts a layup during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt drives toward the basket during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) shoots from long range during Saturday’s game against Fisher.
