Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity tournament, in which GCMS/Fisher took first place ...
GCMS/Fisher at GCMS JV Tournament (2018)
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS/Fisher junior varsity wreslting team pose for a photo after taking first place in Saturday's tournament in Gibson City. BACK ROW: From left, Ethan Kasper, Gavin Workman, Braylen Kean, Kellen DeSchepper and Colby Gulbrandson. FRONT ROW: Anthony Nash, Logan Benningfield, Tim Booth and Aaron Kasper.
GCMS/Fisher coach Cody Moody talks with his wrestlers during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Aaron Kasper wrestling during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Kellen DeSchepper wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Ethan Kasper wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Braylen Kean wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Gavin Workman wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Colby Gulbrandson wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Tim Booth wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
GCMS/Fisher's Anthony Nash wrestles during Saturday's junior varsity tournament.
