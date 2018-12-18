Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Dec. 2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Dalton Busboom puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Sam Penicook (13) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Jake Rich (45) draws a foul as he goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Ben Jarboe puts up a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson, left, looks to pass the ball during Tuesday’s game against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
