Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game in Monticello ...
GCMS girls basketball vs. Monticello (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Ryleigh Brown puts up a layup attempt during Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game against Monticello.
GCMS's Emily Clinton, left, and Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) defend in the backcourt during Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game against Monticello.
GCMS's Hannah Hathaway (23) dribbles the ball toward the frontcourt during Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game against Monticello.
GCMS's Megan Moody, left, drives toward the basket during Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game against Monticello.
GCMS's Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) puts up a layup attempt during Friday's Sages Holiday Hoopla third-place game against Monticello.
