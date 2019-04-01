Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Tremont ...
GCMS boys basketball at Tremont (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt makes a statement dunk with just 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Falcons fly to their 11th straight victory, beating Tremont 72-55 on Friday.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt makes his presence felt in the paint as he puts on a big block early in Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill brings the ball down the court in the first half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Connor Birky scores on a fast break in the first half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich guards the point as the Falcon defense held Tremont to only 16 points in the second half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill intercepts an inbound pass late in the first half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes drives in and scores two points early in the second half of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt slams one down to put the Falcons up 62-50 late in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Tremont.
GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins watches as his team battles for a defensive rebound in the closing minutes on Friday against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard plays defense under the basket early in Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Tristin Roesch (13) attempts to draw a charge during Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch drives around a defender during Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Alex Minion blocks a shot from a Tremont player early in Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal shoots a free throw during Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard brings the ball down the court during Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Noah Nugent looks for an open man after pulling down an offensive rebound during Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch gets fouled with 14 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday’s junior varsity game against Tremont.
GCMS’s Alex Minion knocks down a free throw with less than five seconds remaining as the Falcons take down Tremont 52-50 in Friday’s junior varsity game.
