GCMS boys basketball at El Paso-Gridley (2019)
GCMS boys basketball at El Paso-Gridley (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Connor Birky dribbles behind his back and scores on a fast break to cut the El Paso-Gridley lead to one with just under five minutes to play in the first half of Tuesday's game.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) fights for a loose ball and gets it out to Connor Birky (11) in the first half of Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS's Lane Short (12) and the El Paso-Gridley center take a moment to catch their breath in a game held Tuesday, Jan. 8.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) draws a foul and scores to put the Falcons up 34-28 in the second half of Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS's Bryce Barnes (21) takes a deep breath as he prepares for a free throw during Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS's Connor Birky (11) knocks down a free-throw to put the Falcons up 42-34 with just under 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS's Lane Short (12) scores early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS's Ryland Holt (3) comes up with a two-handed dunk and draws a foul in the process as the Falcons go up 50-42 midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against El Paso-Gridley.
