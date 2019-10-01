Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS’s Megan Moody dribbles toward the basket during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) shoots during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryleigh Brown (35) puts up a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) shoots during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots from long range during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway shoots from long range during Thursday’s game gainst Heyworth.
GCMS’s Abby Spiller, second from left, gains possession of the ball to force a Heyworth turnover during Thursday’s game.
GCMS’s Abby Spiller, left, shoots during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton (32) puts up a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryleigh Brown (35) shoots during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Rylee Tompkins, right, dives on the floor for a loose ball during Thursday’s game against Heyworth.
