Here are some of the highlights from Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference game in Gibson City ...
GCMS boys basketball vs. Heyworth (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up to make a reverse layup during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ethan Garard (2) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) and Ryland Holt (3) guard Heyworth’s Colin McCubbins (31) in the backcourt during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes picks up the ball as he records a steal in the backcourt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) dribbles during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) draws a foul as he goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
Heyworth’s Alex Cilento (5) is guarded by GCMS’s Connor Birky, second from right, and Ryland Holt, third from right, in the backcourt during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott (23) dribbles during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
Members of the GCMS dance team perform at halftime during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
Members of the GCMS dance team perform at halftime during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
Members of the GCMS dance team perform at halftime during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) goes up for a fastbreak layup during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad perform during a timeout in Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) catches an alley-oop pass en route to dunking the ball during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) receives congratulations from assistant coach A.J. Richard, second from left, and other members of the squad as he heads toward the bench during the third quarter of Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Jordan Blake (25) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) goes up for a layup attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
GCMS’s Jordan Blake (25) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Heyworth.
