Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game between two state-ranked teams ...
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a tomahawk slam dunk on a fastbreak during Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) goes up for a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Braden Roesch (5) dribbles during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts up a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) has a shot blocked by Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) puts up a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Keegan Boyle (11) and Christian Stadeli (40) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cissna Park’s Brian Fehr (22) draws an offensive foul on GCMS’s Connor Birky, left, during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) puts up a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt attempts a sky hook while guarded by Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) attempts a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds of regulation while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli (40) during Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt playing defense in the paint during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (right) and Lane Short (left) double team Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli (40) in the first half of Tuesday’s game.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) tries to work around a defender in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) brings the ball down the court during Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) extends the Falcon lead to 19-14 with a dunk midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) celebrates after throwing down the only dunk of Tuesday’s game against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
The Cissna Park fanbase get the crowd going in the second half of Tuesday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) knocks down two free-throws to put the Falcons up 39-36 with only 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game agianst Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) comes up with a loose ball and scores at the other end to bring the Falcons within one point, as the Falcons trailed Cissna Park 40-39 with 1:29 remaining in overtime on Tuesday.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS cheerleaders watch as the Falcons recapture the lead in overtime against Cissna Park on Tuesday.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS Bryce Barnes (21) lays it in for two points in overtime as the Falcons go on to beat Cissna Park 48-41.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS fans celebrate after winning in overtime Tuesday against Cissna Park.
GCMS boys basketball at Cissna Park
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
All smiles from the Falcon players after a hard-fought battle in Cissna Park.
