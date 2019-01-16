Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's SVC Tournament semifinal game in Gilman ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Momence (2019 SVC Tournament)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove puts up a shot attempt during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove, left, dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, left, dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz, left, dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz (22) and Madi Peden, fourth from left, go to the floor for a loose ball during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s MaKenna Ecker (54) has her hands up on defense during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Brooke Walder (33) passes the ball during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz, left, shoots from long range during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL's Brooke Walder (33) shoots from long range during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
PBL’s Macie Rudin (14) defends during Wednesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game against Momence.
