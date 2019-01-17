Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS girls basketball vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Claire Retherford (20) shoots from long range during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Kaylee Rogers (23) passes the ball during Thursdays’ junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (21) tries to dribble through the defense during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Emily Clinton prepares to shoot from long range during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Megan Moody, right, dribbles during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) attempts a jump shot during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Abby Spiller (33) attempts a jump shot during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt puts up a contested shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Megan Moody, right, dribbles during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Hannah Hathaway (23) shoots from long range during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Megan Moody (31) shoots from long range during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt attempts a jump shot during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt attempts a jump shot during Thursday’s game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
