Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
-
GCMS JV boys basketball vs. Dee-Mack (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) scores two points on a fastbreak to put the Falcons up 25-24 midway through the third quarter of Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
-
GCMS JV boys basketball vs. Dee-Mack (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Braden Roesch (5) gets fouled under the hoop in the second half of Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
-
GCMS JV boys basketball vs. Dee-Mack (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Braden Roesch (5) knocks down a free throw during Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
-
GCMS JV boys basketball vs. Dee-Mack (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Tristin Roesch (13) holds up three fingers after hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game 44-44 with just under three minutes remaining during Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
-
GCMS JV boys basketball vs. Dee-Mack (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS's Alex Minion (25) tips the ball to himself to grab a rebound in the first half of Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.