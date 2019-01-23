Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's game in Champaign ...
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL cheerleading squad perform during a timeout in Wednesday’s varsity boys basketball game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Medlock passes the ball during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brandon Knight (44) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (1) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brett Giese (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s junior varsity game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) shoots from long range during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) shoots from long range during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) puts up a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kyle Poll (23) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles toward the basket during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) passes the ball during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) dribbles during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) tries a jump shot during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) dribbles during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) goes up for a layup attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
-
PBL boys basketball at St. Thomas More (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.