Here are some of the sights and highlights from Thursday's game in Paxton ...
PBL girls basketball vs. Watseka (2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove shoots during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Madi Peden, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Watseka. Peden is the daughter of Jake and Laura Peden. She has one sibling: Tyler. Peden has been in volleyball, softball and basketball. Her future plans are to attend Parkland College and major in nursing. Her favorite memories are the bus rides to games.
PBL’s Clarisa Wieneke, middle, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Thursday’s game against Watseka. Wieneke is the daughter of Mark and Angie Wieneke. He has two siblings: Claire and Collin. Wieneke has been in marching band, basketball, Panther Pals, peer tutoring and National Honor Society. Her future plans are to attend Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and take online classes to become and elementary teacher. Her favorite memory is when former assistant coach Lindsey Gerdes would get excited that she actually junped when she shot in a game and way say, “Clarisa, I could get a whole stack of papers under your feet that time.”
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL's Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles during Thursday's game against Watseka.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz possesses the ball during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns, right, saves the ball from going out of bounds during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Madi Peden (21) shoots while being guarded by Watseka’s Kennedy Bauer during Thursday’s game.
PBL's Baylee Cosgrove shoots during Thursday's game against Watseka.
PBL’s Hannah Schwarz shoots during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL's Hannah Schwarz shoots during Thursday's game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Mackenzie Bruns (20) dribbles toward the basket on a steal during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove goes up for a shot attempt during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL’s Kirra Lantz, right, and Mackenzie Bruns (20) fight for a loose ball during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
PBL's Kirra Lantz, right, and Mackenzie Bruns (20) fight for a loose ball during Thursday's game against Watseka.
PBL’s Madi Peden, left, shoots from long range during Thursday’s game against Watseka.
