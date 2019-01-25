Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game against Fieldcrest at the Shirk Center in Bloomington ...
-
GCMS boys basketball at HOIC Tournament semifinals 2019
Photographer: Jay Kristensen/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dunks during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Fieldcrest. Barnes scored his 1,000th career point during that game.
-
GCMS boys basketball at HOIC Tournament semifinals 2019
Photographer: Jay Kristensen/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) dunks during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS boys basketball at HOIC Tournament semifinals 2019
Photographer: Jay Kristensen/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lane Short plays defense during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Fieldcrest.
-
GCMS boys basketball at HOIC Tournament semifinals 2019
Photographer: Jay Kristensen/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes goes up for a layup during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Fieldcrest. Barnes scored his 1,000th career point during that game.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.