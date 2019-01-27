GCMS boys basketball at HOIC Tournament championship game

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game against El Paso-Gridley at the Shirk Center in Bloomington ...
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team hold up their HOIC Tournament first-place trophy after winning Saturday’s title game over El Paso-Gridley.
Members of the GCMS boys basketball team and cheerleading squad pose for a photo with the HOIC Tournament first-place trophy after winning Saturday’s title game over El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, left, makes an acrobatic layup while being fouled by El Paso-Gridley’s Silas Steiner (21) with 15.5 seconds left in Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game en route to a three-point play that gave the Falcons a 37-36 lead.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) tries to put up a shot attempt while being defended by El Paso-Gridley’s Jack Weber (23) during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) drives toward the basket during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) drives toward the basket during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) tries to put up a shot attempt during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) tries to put up a shot attempt during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes puts up a driving layup attempt during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots from long range during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shoots from long range during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) dribbles during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) dribbles during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Lane Short (12) gathers the loose ball on the offensive end during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) shoots from long range during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Connor Birky, left, collects an offensive rebound during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) shoots from long range during Saturday’s HOIC Tournament championship game against El Paso-Gridley.
