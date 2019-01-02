Here are some of the sights and highlights from Friday's game in Gibson City ...
GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up to make a basket, while drawing a foul that resulted in a three-point play, during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Tristin Roesch (13) shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch shoots during Friday’s junior varsity game against Ridgeview.
Erin Arsenault, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Arsenault is the daught of Jennifer and Mike Arsenault. While in high school, she participated in volleyball for two years, football dance for two years and basketball dance for three years. She was captain of the dance team for both football and basketball this year. Arsenault has also been in chorus all four years. After high school, Arsenault will be attending Parkland College studying general education.
Sydney Funk, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Funk is the daughter of Shannon and Angie Funk. While at GCMS, Funk participated in dance for four years, played golf for four years and has been involved in the variety show, chamber choir and spring musical. After High School, Funk will attend Parkland College and major in occupational therapy before transferring to a four-year university.
Katie Johnson, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Johnson is the daughter of Matt and Kelley Johnson. While at GCMS, Johnson has been active in chorus, chamber choir, musicals, art club and Impact. She played golf for three years, and softball for two while also being on the dance team as a senior. After high school, Johnson will attend Parkland College and later enroll in chiropractic school.
Samantha Groover, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Groover is the daughter of Angie Grover and granddaughter of Kathy Bitner. After high school, Groover will attend Parkland College and later transfer to Illinois State University studying early childhood education. While at GCMS, Groover has been in band, varsity cheer and dance all four years. She has also been in pit band, community band, jazz band, musicals and Impact.
Katie Quinley, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Quinley is the daughter of Eric and Jackie Quinley. After high school, Quinley plans to attend Parkland College to begin studying occupational therapy. While at GCMS, Quinley has particpated in cheer team, dance team, tennis and FFA. While in FFA, Quinley compated in multiple horse judging competitions.
Abigail Harper, middle, of the GCMS dance team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Harper is the daughter of Joe and Kara Harper. She has been a member of the dance team for three years. While in high school, she has been in chorus, tennis, dance and Impact. Harper spent junior year studying abroad in Finland. In Finland, she was a public speaker for Rotary and was an active volunteer at a refugee shelter. After high school, Harper will attend college studying environmental sciences.
Karleigh Fiedler, middle, of the GCMS cheerleading team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Fieldler is the daughter of David Fiedler and Jana Burke. While in high school, Fiedler was in football cheer for two years and basketball cheer for four, earning six varsity letters. She also participated in FCA and is a part of the Junior Auxiliary at Gibson Area Hospital. After graduation, Fiedler plans on attending Auburn University or the University of Cincinnati studying physical therapy.
Sydnee Barnes, middle, of the GCMS cheerleading team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Barnes is the daughter of Tim and Lyndi Barnes. While at GCMS, Barnes was on the football and basketball cheer teams for all four years, earning eight varsity letters. She also participated in Impact and FCA and did numberous volunteering events as a member of the cheer team. After high school, Barnes is planning on attend Parkland College.
Bethanie Price, middle, of the GCMS cheerleading team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview. Price is the daughter of Laura Walker and Michael Price. While in high school, Price participated in football cheer for three years and basketball cheer for four years and was in Impact and a part of the Mental Health Group. After high school, Price will attend Parkland College before transferring to a four-year university studying nursing with a focus on neonatal care.
Caleb Bleich, second from left, and Josh Bleich, far right, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team are recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Caleb and Josh are the sons of Bill and Kim Bleich. While at GCMS, Caleb earned 10 varsity letters in soccer, basketball and track and field. Caleb qualified for state in four events last spring in track and also captained the Fisher/GCMS soccer program to a record-setting season while also gaining first-team all-area and all-sectional team honors. After high school, Caleb will study physical therapy and compete in soccer and track collegiately. During Josh’s career at GCMS, he was a varsity letterwinner in football and basketball and captained the 2018 football team to the state championship, earning first-team all-HOIC honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. After high school, Josh will attend McKendree University, where he will play football for the NCAA Division II Bearcats.
Ben Freehill, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Freehill is the son of Jim and Jennifer Freehill. He earned four varsity letters in football and three in basketball as a Falcon. Freehill was twice a first-team all-HOIC kicker and set 13 school records in punting and kicking at GCMS. After high school, Freehill will continue his football career at a four-year university while studying business administration.
Nathan Garard, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Garard is the son of Chris and Remy Garard. He earned 10 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball, serving as captain of the football team and quarterbacking the Falcons to a 28-0 record over two seasons. Garard was first-team all-HOIC as quarterback and also earned first-team all-HOIC baseball honors as a junior. After high school, Garard will study STEM at a four-year university and continue his football career.
Ryland Holt, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Holt is the grandson of Jon and Donna Holt and son of the late Kara Holt. He is a varsity letterwinner in track, was a two-time first-team all-HOIC receiver in football, and was first-team all-HOIC and fourth-team all-state in basketball as a junior. Holt, according to the senior-night program available to the public at GCMS High School on Friday, “is pleased to officially announce that he will continue his basketball career and study pre-med at Minnesota State University, accepting a full scholarship to play for the NCAA Division II Mavericks in Mankato, Minnesota.
Chris Hood, left, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Hood is the son of Eva Hood and the late Jerry Hood. While at GCMS, Hood earned varsity letters in soccer and basketball over his four years. In soccer, Hood was an attacking mid/forward for the 17-3-1 Fisher/GCMS soccer team. After high school, Hood will attend Parkland College next fall studying business.
GCMS’s Connor Birky, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Birky is the son of Kurt and Denise Birky. While at GCMS, Birky was a three-time all-HOIC performer and was first-team all-area in golf as he captained the team to the program’s first regional championship. After high school, Birky will continue his basketball career and study to be a physician assistant at Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas.
Lane Short, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Short is the son of Brook and Bob Short. He is a varsity letterwinner in football, basketball and baseball. This past fall, Lane was named first-team all-HOIC and first-team all area as a safety for the Falcon football team. After high school, Short will study athletic training and continue his football career at Eureka College competing for the Red Devils.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, middle, of the GCMS varsity boys basketball team is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Barnes is the son of Tom and Kris Barnes. Barnes earned varsity letters in football and basketball. He was named first-team all-state in football as a junior and senior and was named by MaxPreps as a Small-School All-American Tight End. In basketball, Barnes earned second-team all-state honors as a junior and was named first-team all-HOIC. After high school, Barnes will continue his education and play football for the Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois.
Adam Conway (left), a student manager for the GCMS varsity boys basketball team, is recognized during senior-night festivities prior to Friday’s game against Ridgeview. Conway is the son of Colleen Wilfong and, while in high school, served as Falcons as manager in both football and basketball, helping teammates win back-to-back state titles in football. Conway is also employed by the Gibson Area Annex and, after high school, will attend Parkland College and study computer science.
GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard, right, presents the GCMS Distinguished Alumni Award to unidentified recipients on behalf of Conrad Longmire during halftime of Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
Mark Salyards, right, receives the GCMS Distinguished Alumni Award from GCMS High School Principal Chris Garard during halftime of Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Jordan Blake (25) passes to Alex Meece (55) during the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (20) shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich (13) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Chris Hood (15) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Lane Short dribbles toward the basket during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) celebrates after scoring a basket during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) draws a foul as he shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) shoots from long range during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) looks to pass the ball during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts up a shot attempt during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) shoots during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
Members of the GCMS dance team perform during halftime of Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
Members of the GCMS cheerleading squad perform during a timeout in Friday’s varsity boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) scores on a fastbreak layup during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) grabs a defensive rebound during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill guards a Ridgeview player during Friday’s game.
GCMS junior varsity players react as Nathan Kallal (21) hits a game-winning 3-pointer to put the Falcons up 42-40 with 3.2 seconds remaining in Friday’s JV game against Ridgeview.
GCMS freshman cheerleader Peyton Leonard cheers on the Falcons during Friday’s boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) makes a 3-pointer to produce the first points of Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
GCMS’s Connor Birky makes a free throw after Ridgeview’s head coach gets called for a technical foul early in Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt puts up a jump-shot attempt in the second half of Friday’s game against Ridgeview.
The GCMS dance team performs its routine for the home crowd during Friday’s boys basketball game against Ridgeview.
The GCMS varsity bench erupts as Alex Meece adds to the Falcon lead late in Firday’s game against Ridgeview.
