The GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball team fell to the top-seeded Monticello Sages 38-13 during the second round of the IESA Class 3A Maroa-Forsyth Regional on Thursday. Here are some photos:
GCMS eighth-grade boys basketball at IESA Class 3A regional semifinal
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
Zach Barnes defends the paint as the Falcons trailed Monticello 14-9 going into halftime.
GCMS's Seth Barnes (34) attempts a free throw in the second half.
Seth Kollross (23) drives in and scores two points for the Falcons as they trailed 27-13 with five minutes left in the ballgame.
GCMS's Ty Harden (24) keeps an eye on a defender while bringing the ball down the court.
GCMS's Kellan Fanson (35) drives around a defender late in the game.
