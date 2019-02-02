Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's SVC Tournament championship game in Clifton ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Cissna Park (SVC Tourney title game)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, above, and Cissna Park’s Keegan Boyle dive on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a layup during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Colton Coy (21) goes up for a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Christian Stadeli (40) during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Penicook (13) goes up for a shot attempt while being guarded by Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Sam Penicook shoots during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt shoots during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) tries to shoot over the defense of Cissna Park’s Julian Stadeli (35) during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game.
Comments
