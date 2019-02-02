Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's conference tournament semifinal game in Clifton ...
PBL boys basketball vs. Dwight (2019 SVC Tournament)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Dalton Busboom goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Drake Schrodt goes up for a layup attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Colton Coy goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Colton Coy goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Drake Schrodt, left, looks to pass the ball during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Gavin Coplea (2) draws a foul as he goes up to try to grab an offensive rebound during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Mason Ecker (12) puts up a layup attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Sam Penicook shoots from long range during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Sam Penicook (13) looks to pass the ball on a fastbreak during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Drake Schrodt (5) shoots from long range during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
PBL's Mason Ecker has the ball during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.
