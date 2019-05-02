Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's game in Paxton ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keyan Kirkley (42) shoots during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tanner Coe (1) shoots from long range during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trey VanWinkle (3) and Austin Gooden (22) play defense during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt, left, and Austin Gooden play defense during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) dribbles during Tuesday’s game against La Salette.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom dives to the floor to grab a loose ball during Tuesday’s agme against La Salette.
