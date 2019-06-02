The GCMS JV boys basketball team lost to Watseka 40-34 on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The varsity won 48-35. Here are the photos ...
GCMS boys basketball at Watseka (2019)
Photographer: Ryan Minion/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) knocks the ball away and takes it down the court for two points during Tuesday’s varsity game against Watseka.
GCMS’s Alex Minion (25) intercepts a pass early in Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
GCMS’s Braden Roesch drives in and draws a foul while putting two points on the board during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
GCMS’s Nathan Kallal (21) dishes it out to an open man during Tuesday’s junior varsity game against Watseka.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (3) puts two points on the board during Tuesday’s varsity game against Watseka.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich (2) scores two on a jump shot in the paint during Tuesday’s varsity game against Watseka.
GCMS’s Connor Birky (11) knocks down his first 3-pointer of the night.
