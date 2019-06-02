Here are some sights from signing day on Wednesday at the GCMS High School gym ...
GCMS signing day (Feb. 6, 2019)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).
GCMS senior Shannon Spanger, middle, signed her letter of intent to play for the women’s golf program at Millikin University along with her parents, Ann Spangler, right, and Dr. Mark Spangler.
GCMS’s Connor Birky, second from right, signs his letter of intent to play for the men’s basketball program at Hesson College in Kansas along with his parents, Kurt (far left) and Denise Birky (far right), and GCMS head boys basketball coach Ryan Tompkins (second from left).
GCMS’s Josh Bleich, second from left, signs his letter of intent to play for the football program at McKendree University along with his parents, Bill (far left) and Kim Bleich (far right), and GCMS head football coach Mike Allen.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, second from left, signs his letter of intent to play for the football program at the University of Illinois along with his parents, Tom (far right) and Kris Barnes (far left) and GCMS head football coach Mike Allen.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (second row, middle) poses for a photo alongside his family after signing his letter of intent to play for the football program at the University of Illinois.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller, second from left, signs his letter of intent to play for the football program at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Lane Short, second from left, poses for a photo after signing his letter of intent to play for the football program at Eureka College.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman, second from right, signs his letter of intent to play for the football program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater along with his parents, Amy (far left) and Andy Workman (far right), and GCMS head football coach Mike Allen.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (front row, middle) poses for a photo along with his family after signing his letter of intent to play for the football program at Oklahoma State University.
